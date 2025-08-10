WIN sees political victimization after denied access to Region Two venues

We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Presidential Candidate Azruddin Mohamed has condemned what he says is a pattern of political victimization after the party was denied access to two venues in Region Two for its planned August 10, 2025 rally.

According to Mohamed, WIN first sought permission from the Anna Regina Town Council to host what he described as a “massive rally” at the Anna Regina Car Park the same venue where the ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP) recently staged their rally. “The Town Council refused, giving the excuse that the venue was already booked for another event,” Mohamed said.