Trinidad Top Cop: We intend to bring peace to the nation

(Trinidad Express) Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro believes that with the help of a higher power it is possible for Trinidad and Tobago to experience peace.

Speaking at yesterday’s Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s (TTPS) Worship, Word and Warfare Forum at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, Guevarro said: “It is the TTPS and the law enforcement personnel that are charged with bringing that healing to this nation, and returning lawfulness where lawlessness exists. We intend to bring peace to the nation and we intend to do so in the name of Jesus.”

He urged citizens to brave the rain and attend the prayer and worship service, which was also streamed live on the TTPS’ Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Guevarro added: “I could feel the presence of Jesus and the showers that we are experiencing are showers of blessings. I encourage those looking on to come down. The nation is in need of healing.”

Acting Prisons Commissioner Hayden Forde also brought brief greetings to those who gathered to worship at the Grand Stand.

Echoing sentiments similar to Guevarro, Forde said, “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.”

He added that the protective services are being tested much like Job in the Bible.

“Job was battered and he was bruised but God saw him through and I want to declare that the T&T Prison Service, we stand with all arms of the criminal justice system and more so the TTPS, because we have been collaborating and we have been unearthing so many things that we do not put in the public space, to ensure that the public remain safe,” Forde said.

He continued, “Not because something did not happen it wasn’t meant to happen but for God, but for leaders in our organisation that trust that God will lead us in the right path, that God will lead us to that place where our charges, our officers will be proud of us.

“We may be persecuted, but we are not abandoned. We may be struck down, but we will never be destroyed. We will lead and we will ensure that public safety is foremost in our mind and we are going to win this fight We are weeping now but trust me, joy cometh in the morning,” Forde said.

