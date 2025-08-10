The government has no demonstrable talent for learning from the past, so once again it has embroiled itself in an unnecessary confrontation. The Parade Ground is a sensitive historical site associated as it is with the executions following the 1823 rising. While the revolt is of great significance in the story of Guyana as a whole, the events connected with it and their locations carry an especial meaning for African Guyanese.

It is something of a puzzle, therefore, why the government, or more properly in this instance, the Ministry of Culture, should open itself to accusations of the desecration of the 1823 Revolt Memorial in the Parade Ground. These come in connection with the construction at the eastern and western end of the Monument of two pavilions and a washroom.

The bottom line of all of this is, of course, that the Ground falls under the Mayor and City Council and not central government, yet the municipality was still not consulted before building started. It is another illustration of the PPP/C government’s strategy of refusing to work with opposition councils and making decisions over their heads. It is an approach which dates back to their first years in office, although so far there is little evidence it has achieved the full political effects they anticipated.

Be that as it may, their problem in this instance is that the Parade Ground is not in the same category as digging drains or cleaning the seawall or even building a hotel on disputed land; this is an issue with great ethnic emotional resonance. Furthermore, it is not as if they should not have known that already, so their unconcern is therefore difficult to explain unless it represents yet another example of Minister Ramson Jr’s insensitivity to cultural matters.

Fifteen years ago on August 1st then President Jagdeo held a sod-turning ceremony on the Parade Ground to mark the site where a monument commemorating 1823 was to be erected. In addition, the dignitaries present buried coins there. Nothing happened for some years thereafter, and then in 2012 the decision was announced to locate the monument on the seawall opposite Camp Ayanganna. It caused an outcry not least because that area was not connected to anything which occurred during the revolt. It was built nonetheless the following year.

There has never been an explanation from the government as to why it reneged on its original commitment regarding the location of the monument, and considering what is happening now it has to be speculated whether the ruling party has been nurturing confidential plans of its own all along with regard to the use of the Ground.

For its part the opposition at the time led by Mr David Granger promised that should it come into government a monument to 1823 would be placed in the Parade Ground. It followed through and one was erected in 2019.

Guyana is not a country boasting numerous historical sites which have been memorialised in the form of monuments or plaques, and that applies to Indian ones as much as those associated with Africans, not to mention other groups. The Indians have the Enmore Martyrs Monument, but that commemorates a relatively recent event in 1948, but there is little in the way of physical memorials to identify key struggles on plantations in the nineteenth century.

There is, of course, the 1763 Monument for Africans, but that is in Georgetown, nowhere near the plantations of Lelienburg and Hollandia in Berbice where the uprising broke out. They are unfortunately rather remote, although one day with better transport links they may become more accessible for those who wish to see the landscape where our early revolutionaries took action.

The Parade Ground, however, is rather exceptional. It is not only in central Georgetown and easy to reach, but from the documents of the period we know exactly what happened there.

The government should remember too that 1823 is one of the great risings of the Caribbean, which influenced the debate on slavery in the metropolis, reviving the anti-slavery movement which had fallen into something of abeyance. It is remarkable too that the rebels acted with extraordinary restraint toward the planters, but were yet put down with great barbarity as a demonstration of power.

Many were executed on the estates, but according to historian Emilia Viotti da Costa 72 people were brought down to Georgetown and tried by court martial. Fifty-one of these were condemned and 33 hanged at the Parade Ground. Of the latter ten were given the English treason sentence of decapitation post mortem.

There is only one contemporary account of what happened to their heads thereafter, and that comes from Joshua Bryant, an artist who served with the militia. He wrote an illustrated account after the revolt was over in which he said the heads were put on poles and erected at the fort. It seems this was by the waterfront, because he includes a grim illustration of this.

In other words, the Parade Ground is not any ordinary patch of vacant land: we know its painful past, and any diligent researcher could retrieve from the records the names of those who went to the gallows there, as well as those whose bodies were subjected to the further indignity of beheading. In addition it has special import for the ethnic descendants of the men who gave their lives in the cause of slavery abolition.

The government, therefore, should not further indulge Mr Ramson Jr with whatever fanciful ideas he has conceived for transformation of the Parade Ground – assuming, of course, that in fact he is ultimately responsible and is not just following instructions from a more elevated source.

Whatever the case, according to the Mayor he did not reply after he contacted him. ACDA representative Ms Penda Guyan told this newspaper she too had written Minister Ramson Jr as well as the President, who had also not responded.

One might have thought that owing to the Parade Ground’s symbolic nature this was a controversy the government could have done without in an election season, but they seem surprisingly insouciant about it. They really need to go back to the drawing board and begin consultations about the Parade Ground with both the City Council and the African organisations. In the end, the council would have to agree with their proposals before they could proceed.

In the meantime, the Mayor has indicated his intention of stopping the project and a cease order was issued by the City Engineer’s Department on Friday.