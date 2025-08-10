A leader must address patterns of bullying behavior

Dear Editor,

No leader has mobilized the Guyanese masses as quickly as Azruddin, reminiscent of the late Walter, one of the greatest historians, political activists, and academics the West Indies ever raised, whose influence was admired worldwide. As soon as ‘the powers that be’, wicked as they were, had realised this, he was taken out of the equation. Walter would have led Guyana to greater heights. WIN could garner much more support provided the party campaigns at neutral places where permission isn’t required: the cemetery zones, private open yards and houses, strategic village street corners, boat terminals, and markets because it appears that WIN is being sabotaged by various entities country-wide, which runs counter to electioneering fairness. This is despicable conduct.

WIN could lead Guyana to very great heights, transcending our future to world-class status. Too bad that some Guyanese, due to bias, which many of us do possess, and who are in important regional positions, are abusing their Good Offices to the detriment of their communities’ futures. WIN’s diverse, multi-class approach spells an unwavering commitment to establishing a fair Guyana, ensuring wealth is distributed equally.

Azruddin has certainly outshone Cheddi. My mention of Walter is important because Walter was a leader who displayed great strength of character, and strengthened his party, the WPA, so much so, that 47 and 46 years ago, the Party was the only viable force to run Guyana, which all fair-minded Guyanese had realised. He had envisaged a wonderful vision for Guyana, which vision was stopped dead in its tracks, 45 years ago.

I feel Azruddin lacks clear focus. I question why his party has not devised plans to counter the sabotage that his Party faces, which was an expectation. All Guyanese incumbents to date do not like to demit Office.

A political leader wins in an Election Campaign despite all odds. He must outmatch his rivals! That is the game such a leader has entered into. Electioneering is a major part of the job of being a politician leading a party. If one picks up any political science text one will find an entire chapter on electioneering and one must get acquainted about this phenomenon whenever one finds oneself in such a race.

The impact felt must be addressed, a leader must address patterns of bullying behaviour and use any strategy to empower him or her to stop the bullying, both individually and with the help of others. WIN has to meet all tests faced and succeed! There is no other alternative.

Best regards,

M. Shabeer Zafar

Family Law Barrister-at-law