Dear Editor,

I agree with the point from the Stabroek News August 7th Editorial that, after “nearly 60 years after independence, Guy-ana still lacks a reliable national food distribution network.” Improving a country’s national food distribution network requires a comprehensive strategy that enhances availability, accessibility, affordability, and efficiency of food across regions.

The very first aspect of building such a system is fixing the transport and logistics around reducing post-harvest losses. Even today, in 2025, squash and other cash crops are left on the dam corner rotting since there is no facility close to the farms to process these fresh foods in order to extend their shelf life. Is there a cold chain processing facility in Black Bush Polder or at Parika in 2025? The answer is no!

So how can we feed ourselves if we do not have the systems in place to facilitate the preservation of more of our food for more mouths? What was Mr Mustapha, the PPP, Mr. Jagdeo, Dr Ali, and the Ministry of Agriculture doing to build a reliable food distribution network over the last 5 years? Total hot air from them, with us “promising to do this and promise to do that”, with no concrete action to back up these empty promises.

Why does GMC not have about 15 refrigerated trucks with at least one in each region, to buy and collect produce from the farmers and take it to the central processing facility in Sophia? Why is GMC not arranging markets to sell these products in places like Barbados and Antigua? Why are we not using water and air transport more at a subsidized cost to the farmers?

For the last three years, we have been hearing from none other than Dr. Irfaan Ali of this regional food storage facility, but not one pile has been driven on this project. Well, can we have mobile storage units in all 10 regions as a half way measure until that project is completed? And we are not even ready for an ICT-enabled inventory management system to track stocks in these containers on a time basis using Starlink.

What about long-term storage of things like paddy, soya, and corn in Guyana? Inadequate; inadequate. But Mr. Mustapha remains mystified about what the solution is.

1. Does Guyana have national grain reserves? No!

2. Does the Government actively procure local foods from local farmers? No!

There is so much more the Government can do to engage the poor and get this agriculture sector going.

Yours faithfully,

Lancelot Hyman