Dangerous conditions for motorists on East Coast “railway line”

Dear Editor,

The upgrade of the East Coast “railway line” road is moving along quite briskly with varying sections being constructed on any given day. While this is good news for those that eagerly anticipate the completion of this road there is a clear and present danger for road users that isn’t being adequately addressed by the contractors and those overseeing this project. Sections of the road under construction change rapidly. This is especially true for the busy section from UG Road to Sheriff Street roundabout. A path used today may be closed tomorrow. Or the one closed today becomes open tomorrow. With these rapidly changing sections, road users are often left confused as to the path which is active. This problem is magnified at nights when the roadway is almost completely dark. This literally leaves drivers feeling in the dark for a route to drive. Further, some sections are left with very deep edges which can catch an unsuspecting driver which either leads to damage to the vehicle or the driver abruptly swerving and causing a ripple effect on other drivers. Fortunately, there hasn’t been any accident so far, but if left like this, it seems an inevitability. Will the authorities only then react to this problem?

I read somewhere that these road contractors have a stipulation in their contracts to ensure maximum safety for road users while construction is ongoing. If there is, then why are the consultants overseeing these projects and government engineers allowing such dangerous construction practices? How hard is it to have these construction areas be properly marked and adequate signage installed so that motorists are duly guided? Or have the danger areas properly lighted?

Officials have to understand that road users aren’t always from within the vicinity of the road construction. Some are travellers from outlying areas of the country. So they have no idea of how the construction is ongoing. Proper signage and lighting will help everyone. Please do not wait until there is an accident or, heaven forbid, a death, before the authorities act to enforce what is already contained within these road contracts.

Yours faithfully,

M. Abraham