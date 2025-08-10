Health Ministry should be proactively engaging population about diet and exercise

Dear Editor,

The article ‘Sod turned for $708m Industry polyclinic’. Stabroek News. https://www.stabroeknews.com/2025/08/09/news/guyana/sod-turned-for-708m-industry-polyclinic/ refers.

It may be entirely coincidental that nine of the women in the photograph are wearing red shirts, one of which is visibly a PPP/C t-shirt. With only three weeks remaining before national elections, it is unseemly for the national Ministry of Health to appear to be so openly partisan. It does not matter whether the women in the photo are not Ministry of Health staff. The journalist might have clarified the (non)significance of the optics.

Secondly, it can hardly escape anyone’s notice that most of the women in the photograph ‘have put on size’, as Guyanese say. While this may not be the case for the women in this photograph, globally obesity is linked with poverty, and lack of money to purchase nutritious foods.

Your Editorial in yesterday’s newspaper (09 August) draws attention to the high cost of nutritious food in Guyana: ‘Let us consider the economics using extremely conservative cost estimates. A single, nutritionally balanced meal for a family of four—chicken or fish (1 kg) $1,300–$1,600; rice or roti $400; vegetables $500–$600; fruit $250–$350—totals approximately $2,450. That’s for one meal. This figure, coastland-based, skyrockets from between 10% to 150% in hinterland regions due to transport costs and supply chain gaps. Now juxtapose that cost with the World Bank’s estimate that 40% of Guyanese live below the poverty line, earning less than $1,100 per day. The implications are dire: for nearly half the population, even one nutritionally balanced meal a day is financially out of reach’ (https://www.stabroeknews.com/2025/08/09/opinion/editorial/political-parties-and-the-cost-of-living/).

SN’s figures seem wrong. The poverty line is at GYD 1,428 per day (USD 6.85 x 208.5). This is per person. Family meal GYD 2,450 / 4 people = GYD 612/person. So on SN figures, a coastland-based family might be able to afford two good meals per day, provided that three of the four family members are working, and assuming no other expenses.

While the Ministry of Health alone cannot solve the poverty crisis, it should be proactively engaging in educating our population about diet and exercise. The open space in front of the Industry polyclinic might perhaps be equipped with outdoor exercise units – these are often seen in public places in Canada – under a high shading roof or tent, and with a drinking water fountain. The Ministry of Health should not wait until the polyclinic is completed in a year’s time before scheduling free exercise classes, and encouraging clinic attendees to participate. The Ministry might consider issuing monetary vouchers that can be redeemed for nutritious foods to persons who complete say 10 free exercise classes, with vouchers eligible to be redeemed at participating supermarkets or market stalls.

That would be an investment in Guyana’s future – joined-up public policy. Needless to say, the system would need to be more efficient and non-partisan than allocations of houselots or cement/steel vouchers.

Yours truly,

Janette Bulkan