Help these people who will never receive NIS

Dear Editor,

I write to highlight a group of people, both men and women, who will never receive a National Insurance Scheme (NIS) pension. Are you aware of the fact that there are many people living in Guyana who do not receive a NIS pension? Sure enough they are the minority among the masses. Worse yet, they have no voice to share what is happening to them which is why I would like you to give me the opportunity to share their plight.

I have recently been able to speak to one such woman who works in Bourda Market. She explained in a very detailed heartbreaking way how a lack of having a NIS pension is negatively affecting her current situation given the fact that she is now a pensioner.

The lady came forward to me expressing one day that her life isn’t filled with many financial blessings. She continued to express that she considers the NIS pension a financial blessing to those who receive it. A long time ago in Guyana when there weren’t many job opportunities she fell into market work. Market work for her and for many others was considered “getting up in life,” since her parents couldn’t afford an education for her or for her other nine siblings. Growing up in Essequibo and experiencing Guyana’s birth of Independence at the age of seven, she moved with her older sister to Georgetown for work. Her fate led her to Bourda Market, where she has been working all her life.

Working in the market meant that she was self employed and was not required to open an NIS plan for herself so she never enrolled into the system. Leaving this group of people vulnerable and open to the vast changes occurring in today’s Guyana. While our country is now more rigorously pursuing modern or a more civilised way of dealing with the workforce, those like her, self-employed workers — vendors, shopkeepers, and small business owners — find themselves excluded from the benefits of the NIS system, and are left behind. Even at age sixty-six she cannot retire. Her fear is that she will end up being unable to pay her medical bills, or electric costs, something that the NIS pension could have helped her with.

It is troubling that citizens who have contributed to society in their own way — through decades of hard work — are left without support in their senior years.

NIS helps with long term, short term and industrial benefits none of which will ever reach people like the woman mentioned above. I urge the government and relevant authorities to set aside some stipend or financial aid for such people. Help them because they were the ones helping themselves when our country was underequipped to help them.

Yours sincerely,

Pushpa Jagnandan