In this silly season, I appeal for more civility

Dear Editor,

The outcome of Guyana’s 2025 general and regional elections will be largely influenced by the response of first-time voters and youthful, independent thinkers who have befitted from international exposure through the reach of information technology, and are emboldened by social media leverage. It is therefore heartening to see all the parties fielding a preponderance of young people as candidates and spokespersons in an effort to woo the electorate. However, I wish to caution that some misguided, self-assured youth (and adults) could become emboldened and reckless by the elephant of over exuberance. Thus, party leaders and Presidential candidates must be able to recognize the implications of this human frailty and monitor the behaviour of their close disciples to help guarantee a well-oiled campaign machinery delivers according to planned expectations instead of allowing itself to be side-tracked.

I have an unease about an apparent growing tendency by some politicians and social media influencers who are using the media, especially the electronic media to hurl personal abuse at, and/or about persons while responding to a viewpoint expressed, often crossing the line as they get riled up and driven by emotions. And because such a reaction usually generates entertaining, supportive and ego boasting comments in almost real time, such behaviour often passes the mark of acceptable societal norms, even seasoned with insulting expletives. I see that quite a few like Sonny, in the reference I wish to draw from below, could be programmed or set up to counterproductively self-destruct.

Sometime in the early 1970s, the late Clement Rodney handed me a copy of Mario Puzo’s crime novel, ‘The God-father’, which was published in March, 1969. He suggested I pay careful attention to the teachable life lessons contained in the dialogue and actions that focused on a fictional mafia family in Long Island and New York City from 1945 to 1955. Puzo’s work was so captivating that it was made into a movie in 1972 and won three academy awards from eleven nominations in the 1973 ceremony.

There is a particular lesson from the book that has stayed with me. I would caption it ‘strive to maintain self-control over your emotion, and do not allow yourself to be programmed to react with unintended, self-defeating overreach’.

Sonny Corleone is the hot tempered, eldest of four children. He is also underboss to the Godfather, Don Vito Corleone. His siblings are Fredo, Michael and Connie who is married to an abusive husband, Carlo Rizzi. Don Barzini who heads a rival mafia gang to Corleone, decided that Sonny should be eliminated, and having taken note of his (Sonny) arrogant and volatile nature, hatched a plan with Carlo who was feeling humiliated from a warning beating Sonny had given him for abusing Connie. Consequently, Carlo staged an event at his home leading to him beating Connie again. She crawled to the telephone and informed an enraged Sonny who immediately rushed to her aid ahead of his security detail. When he stopped at a toll-booth en route, a vulnerable Sonny was greeted by an ambush of gunmen, and ruthlessly cut down by a hail of bullets. The shooters were able to flee before Sonny’s bodyguards caught up with his lifeless body at the killing scene. Don Barzini and Carlo Rizzi had successfully set up Sonny’s demise by triggering his hot temper.

In this silly season, I appeal for more civility, less pettiness, less crassness and in general, a more dignified approach in engaging each other based on mutual respect among societal influencers. Let’s remember that modesty is a way to stay connected to the people we serve.

Yours faithfully

Derrick Cummings