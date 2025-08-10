PPP/C acted swiftly on cost of living

Dear Editor,

The Guest Editorial (August 9, 2025) highlights concern over rising costs, but it omits that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government has acted swiftly and decisively to protect Guyanese households from global inflationary pressures as well as economic consequences. Guyana’s annual inflation stands at roughly 3.6%, well below the Caribbean average of over 10% for food, proving that our cost-of-living increases are in line with, or better than, regional trends. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates the global inflation rate to be approximately 5.9 percent.

Neighbouring countries face significantly higher rates: Suriname at 20 percent, Venezuela at 100 percent, and Jamaica at 7 percent. In comparison, larger developed economies like the United States project an inflation rate of 2.9 percent. Thus, Guyana is faring well against these economies. The PPP/C has pursued a targeted, multi-pronged approach to ease living costs and reduce poverty.

In agriculture, the government is opening 100,000 acres of new farmland, expanding agro-processing hubs, and building farm-to-market roads. These investments reduce dependence on import1ed goods, enhance food security, and keep prices stable despite rising global demand. Social protection measures have been equally robust. Pension increases expanded public assistance, and substantial cash grants to households have put more disposable income directly into the hands of Guyanese. The removal of tolls, combined with reduced electricity bills, fuel subsidies, and support for cooking gas, will lower transportation and utility costs across the board. Global factors, soaring transportation costs, worldwide inflation, and an influx of visitors, have put upward pressure on prices in every nation. Yet, the PPP/C’s coherent, funded policies have ensured that Guyana’s inflation remains relatively contained, while poverty is steadily declining. By contrast, People’s National Congress (PNC) and the Partnership for National Unity (APNU) (PNC/R) and the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) offer manifestos heavy on rhetoric but light on specifics, without clear funding mechanisms or implementation timelines. In fact, WIN has not put forth a coherent economic policy let alone any monetary and fiscal policies to address inflation. The PPP/C’s commitments are not mere promises, but they are solid economic policies already being delivered. Even in a challenging global climate, the PPP/C has done more than any other party to reduce poverty, create economic opportunities, and protect household incomes. These achievements deserve recognition, as they reflect a clear, results-driven vision for a more prosperous and resilient Guyana.

Respectfully,

Dr. Tilokie Arnold Depoo,

Economist