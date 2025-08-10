Dear Editor,

Thank you for exposing the hypocrisy of Kit Nascimento in the editorial comment to his missive accusing SN of taking an anti-government position in its editorials (Aug 8). Your paper has the courage to stand up for principles, for what is right. Thank you for critiquing people of questionable character. Not once did Nascimento assail the two pro government mouthpieces for taking an anti-opposition position. SN has been very objective in its editorials and its policies and in news reporting, quite unlike pro government media. Nascimento has been known for his rabid anti-Jagan position and for attacking people of repute and character.

In his response (Aug 9) to the editorial comment (Aug 8), Nascimento stated “though it (rigging by Burnham and Hoyte) has never been proved ….”. No Sir, election rigging was repeatedly proved by credible, highly respected international observers, people of integrity and incorruptible honesty. His comment, therefore, proves that he is not a man of credibility.

Nascimento further stated that he supported Burnham and Hoyte to prevent Guyana descending into a Communist Cuba-like dictatorship wedded to the Soviet Union under Jagan and ultimately be invaded by Venezuela with the support of the USA. How do the Jaganites like Ralph Ramkarran, Clement Rohee, Donald Ramotar, Annan Boodram, Hydar Ally, Harry Nawbatt, Indra Chandarpal, among others feel about this unjustified onslaught on Jagan. This was not the first time Nascimento made such outrageous remarks and the Jaganites were quiet.

Drs Clem Seecharan and Baytoram Ramharack made similar arguments on the threat of communism to Guyana as Nascimento in their books, and the Jaganites went berserk attacking the two respected scholars and challenging their credibility and scholarship.

Why are the Jaganites silent when their hero is being decimated and butchered by one who historically has been unapologetically an enemy of the Jagans and who fiercely attacked with the nastiest salvos, lies, and did everything possible to prevent the Jagans from winning an election? The Jagans’ ashes must be turning.

Nascimento said his memoir should be out by end of year. It is hoped that he will tell us about the motor cycle gang, tied to the UF, that lobbed Molotov cocktails during the 1960s at supporters of PPP, injuring and maiming many, and engaged in violent acts for which PPP was blamed when the latter had nothing to do with such violence.

Have Messrs Bharrat Jagdeo and Irfaan Ali forgotten about those sad episodes to now embrace someone who had a questionable character and who was an enemy of the towering individuals who built the PPP? There are several people of integrity competent in the media business from the 1960s onwards who fought rigging to benefit the PPP, Jagdeo and Irfaan, and have been left on the sidelines, on the wayside, as the party’s new leadership embraces and rewards enemies, opportunists from yesterday. Isn’t that an act of neemakharamism?

Yours truly,

Roopchand Sharma