PhotosRunway extensionBy Stabroek News August 10, 2025 The Kaieteur Runway Extension Project was commissioned on Friday by President Irfaan Ali, accompanied by Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill. A release from the Ministry of Public Works said that the state-crafted project commenced on August 30th, 2022, with Brigadier Beaton (Proj Engr, GoG) and Dion Amsterdam, Senior Engineer at the Ministry of Public Works, both of whom died before its successful completion. In recognition of their efforts and dedication during its commencement phase, the Extension project was dedicated to them. The Kaieteur Runway now has a total length of 3000 ft. Some 120 troops from the GDF worked on the project. This Ministry of Public Works photo shows the ribbon cutting.Comments
