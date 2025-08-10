Noel smashes Men’s 200m Butterfly National Record to win Bronze at Junior Pan Am Games

Raekwon Noel once again delivered a medal-winning performance on the international stage, securing bronze for Guyana in the Men’s 200m Butterfly at the Junior Pan American Games in Asuncion, Paraguay, today.

The 18-year-old standout lowered both his own National Record and personal best, clocking an impressive 1:59.46s to eclipse his previous mark of 1:59.89s set earlier this year. It was also Guyana’s first ever medal at the Junior Pan Am games as well.

The race was won by Brazil’s Gustavo Francisco Saldo, who stormed to gold in 1:58.95s to set a new Junior Pan American Games record. Fellow Brazilian Gabriel Moura claimed silver in 1:59.45s, narrowly edging Noel by just one hundredth of a second in a thrilling finish.

Noel’s achievement comes on the back of a strong start earlier in the day when he won his heat in 2:01.52s ahead of Peru’s Diego Balbi and Haiti’s Christian Jerome to secure his spot in the final. The Guyanese swimmer rose to the challenge in the medal race, shaving over two seconds off his heat time and underlining his ability to perform when it matters most.

His bronze adds to a growing list of international podium finishes and confirms his place among the top young swimmers in the Americas. Noel now turns his attention to the Men’s 100m Butterfly heats today, where he will be aiming to secure another final berth and extend his run of record-breaking performances.

The Junior Pan American Games, staged every four years, bring together the best under-21 athletes from across the Americas. Inspired by the Youth Olympic Games, the event offers a high-level platform for emerging talent to compete while providing qualification opportunities for the senior Pan American Games. Since its first edition in Cali, Colombia, in 2021, the Games have continued to attract rising stars, Noel now among them, making headlines with his record-setting swims.