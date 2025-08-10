Artist Compton Babb dedicates his energy to Guyana through his paintings

Artist Compton Junior Babb, who neither graduated from secondary school nor art school and dealt with many failures is today one of the country’s leaders in the field, using his experience as motivation to make a living from his art, while at the same time giving back to society.

Named after his father, a sign artist, he grew up surrounded by art. His mother, Jennifer Babb is a seamstress.

“I always knew I was a creative person. My parents understood the creative side in me. As a child I was always drawing or colouring something. I was always observing and using my hands. I believe every child is an artist at birth, but as children grow parents choose for them what they should and shouldn’t do. Fortunately, my parents just fed my interest in art, buying me colouring books and art materials,” Babb told Stabroek Weekend in a recent interview.