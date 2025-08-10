Games and rhymes of a Guyanese childhood

In this week’s Arts column Alim Hosein reviews children’s games and rhymes in what he

calls “the August Holiday Season”. These are interesting components of oral literature and disappearing parts of the intangible cultural heritage. Significantly, the ‘ring games’ are included for research and study in the CXC subject Theatre Arts at CSEC level, which is one small way of keeping them alive. Alim Hosein is a linguist, artist, art historian, art and literary critic in the Department of Language and Cultural Studies at the University of Guyana. He was Chairman of the Jury for the 2024 Guyana Prize Youth Awards. (ALC)

By Alim Hosein

The month of August holds – or used to hold – a special place in the lives of young Guyanese of school age. It was the month that embodied the holidays, when children would play the livelong day without a care in the world. Play in the olden days involved special uses of language, special phrases and compositions which I call play rhymes.

Linguistically, these rhymes show that we had one foot in one era and another foot in another: the call and response games most likely originated from work songs and chants used by labourers of old in order to make work easier, and traces of Africanisms such as “congotay” indicate an earlier period in Guyanese history. References to superstition such as the Jumbie were still very much alive. Many of these play rhymes are in Guyanese Creole, but many come from other countries, mainly the USA and England; we used them without a second thought. While many of these rhymes accompany some game or set of actions, sometimes they are used for other purposes, even just for pure fun. Most of these rhymes were not taught to us but were absorbed from other children.