The en passant capture can occur after a pawn makes a move of two squares and the square it passes over is attacked by an enemy pawn. En passant is a French phrase for in passing.

The enemy pawn is entitled to capture the moved pawn in passing as if the latter had advanced only one square. The capturing pawn moves to the square over which the moved pawn passed, and the moved pawn is removed from the board. The option to capture the moved pawn en passant must be exercised on the move imme-diately following the double-step pawn advance, or it is lost for the remainder of the game. The en passant capture is the only capture in chess in which the capturing piece does not replace the captured piece on the same square.