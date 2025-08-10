Will the elections shape Guyana’s future destiny?

The opening lines of Friday’s Guest Editorial in Stabroek News states: “Guyana will hold elections that will shape its future destiny.” Similar words have been written before previous elections. But if I were to choose three elections that shaped Guyana’s destiny, it would be the elections of 1968, 1973 and 1992. 1968 ushered in the era of rigged elections and economic decline. In the 1973 elections the PNC gave itself total power by way of a two-third majority which a large section of the middle class approbated as reflected by the public statement of seventeen of Guyana’s most prominent lawyers supporting a two-third majority for the PNC.
Trending
Driver charged over death in median jumping collision
Sea travel between Guyana, Barbados and other CARICOM countries could cost under US$100
Jags Aviation adds two Tecnam planes to fleet
Albion Estate workers down tools for more pay
Jagdeo declines to disclose campaign budget
GPSU flays comments of Traffic Chief on death of air traffic controller
Sod turned for $708m Industry polyclinic
Man gets nearly 17 years for killing girlfriend
Suspect in sports bar rape arrested in Lethem
Critchlow Labour College fire was arson – Fire Chief