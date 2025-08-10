Unexpected on a side street: A museum, an archive, and a cultural centre

Purposeful. That is the required energy for traversing the insanely narrow village streets of rural Guyana. But in at least one instance, a grand surprise awaits that is in no way connected to a family member or friend who inspired the journey down one-lane streets that are actually meant to serve two opposing lanes of traffic. The manoeuvring onto the verges and the telepathy that sometimes breaks down when the one that should wait does not is a frustration to be avoided. But such has become the norm. Thus, it is particularly worth noting when a journey down such a street, which does not take one to family or friend, leaves one at a destination that informs, inspires, and uplifts a commu-nity. In an unassuming concrete building at 35 Edmund Forde Street, Buxton is the Buxton/Friendship Museum, Archives and Cultural Center (BFMACC). The BFMACC was launched on 4 August 2018 in a building constructed by its founder Keith Easton explicitly to house the three-in-one institution – a museum, an archive, and a cultural centre.