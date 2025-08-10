Family and friends honour the late Charlene Stuart at thanksgiving service

Family, colleagues and friends gathered at the Love and Faith Ministries Church in Sophia, Georgetown on August 5, to pay tribute and say goodbye to late journalist, communications specialist and mental health advocate Charlene Stuart. Chaired by her youngest sister Alicia Samaroo, the proceedings could best be described as a thanksgiving service for a selfless life spent in the profession Stuart chose.

Stuart began her working life in her teenage years at the now-defunct Guyana Airways Corporation after which she joined the local print media. Stuart first worked at the Guyana Chronicle, then Stabroek News and finally Kaieteur News before migrating, at the age of 23, to Trinidad and Tobago where she died on July 20. She was 45.

Her sister Yonette Phillips noted that she started her career in TT at the Caribbean Communications Network (CCN TV6) then continued at Guardian Media CNC 3, GISL, the Tobago House of Assembly, Ministry of Communications, the Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Social Development, the Ministry of Tourism and the Housing Development Corporation. Among those who shaped her early days in TT were veteran journalists Andy Johnson and Rosemary Sant.