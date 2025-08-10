A fear of failure

Our days are populated and shaped by the things we choose when faced with each new decision. Our choices expand like the breath within our lungs to give life to a new version of us.

If we are lucky and strong enough, we will have the power to craft ourselves carefully and painstakingly to create the person that we have always wanted to be. The world, however, is shaped by restless, unpredictable forces that can completely change us with an event that takes place within a fraction of a second. The truth is that our choices are often overpowered by what seems like destiny or fate.

So, how exactly do we bring ourselves to stand in front of giant, ancient forces such as destiny or fate and declare ourselves worthy of deciding the course of a human life, even if this life belongs to us?