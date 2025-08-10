Petrostate Guyana, near-term challenges versus medium-term prospects

Introduction

In today’s column, I continue to provide guidance on aiding the decision directed towards the appraisal of whether Guyana should seek membership of BRICS. Readers should recall that the driving force behind such considerations is the search, going forward, for greater multi-polar options for Guyana, especially in light of today’s exceptionally challenging international order. One in which energy security is at heightened risk, due to notable armed conflicts that are occurring, even as great power rivalries are being simultaneously heightened. This observation also holds true for my previous appraisal of Guyana’s OPEC membership.

Of specific note, the fact that both OPEC and BRICS membership are being evaluated sequentially in this column series speaks volumes to the successful economic transformation of Guyana; from a poor highly open primary commodity exporting and producing economy to a Petro-economy, acclaimed today as having achieved the fastest growing GDP, worldwide.