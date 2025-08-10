The role of the Supreme Court, appeals, and civil causes of action which may arise from family violence cases

This week, I continue my series on the Family Violence Act 2024 (FVA) by examining some of the miscellaneous matters set out between sections 49 and 58.

Specifically, we will briefly look at the role of the Supreme Court in administering the FVA. We will also examine how orders made under the FVA can be appealed, and civil court cases victims of family violence can file against their abusers.

Jurisdiction of the Supreme Court

Section 49 (1) states that the FVA does not remove any jurisdiction which the Supreme Court held before the passing of the FVA. The section is intended to clarify any possible view that the FVA removed the jurisdiction and power of the High Court to do certain things mentioned in the FVA.

For example, in tort claims of assault and battery, or even in family matters such as actions for divorce and maintenance, the High Court has always had the jurisdiction to grant protection or occupancy orders. Since section 2 of the FVA defines “court” as a court of summary jurisdiction (more commonly called the Magistrates’ Court), there was a risk that some might think that the High Court no longer has the power to grant these kinds of orders; that protection, occupancy, and tenancy orders can only now be given by summary courts. Section 49 (1) of the FVA exists to clarify that the High Court can continue to grant these types of orders in appropriate cases.

Section 49 (2) emphasises this point by stating that “the Supreme Court may, in the course of any proceedings, exercise any of the powers referred to in this Act.”

Appeals

Any decision made or order granted under the FVA must be appealed to the Full Court of the Supreme Court (see section 50 [1] of the FVA). In this court, at least two High Court judges will sit to hear appeals in various cases (see section 75 [1] of the High Court Act, Cap 3:02, Laws of Guyana.

As such, if either the alleged victim or perpetrator or FV is not satisfied with a decision of the Magistrates’ Court in granting or refusing a protection, occupation, or tenancy order, they can appeal to the Full Court.

Importantly, however, the filing of an appeal does not operate to pause whatever decision was granted or refused by the magistrate. For example, if a magistrate granted an occupancy order, and the person against whom that order was made appeals it, the order remains valid and effective until the appeal removes it. This is a precautionary measure which prioritises the protection of the alleged victim over the alleged abuser.

Civil causes of action arising from family violence situations

The FVA also sets out examples of civil cases that a victim of family violence can bring against an abuser.

Section 52 (1) states that a person injured in an act of family violence can (as appropriate) bring an action against the abuser for i) compensatory and punitive damages, ii) injunctive and declaratory relief, iii) attorneys’ fees and costs, and iv) any other appropriate claim. Thus, if an act of family violence causes the victim to incur medical expenses, or miss pay due to work interruptions, the victim can seek a protection order in the Magistrates’ Court, while also asking the High Court to make the abuser compensate the victim for the losses.

The victim can also sue the abuser to recoup the attorney fees and costs expended to obtain any order (protection, occupancy, and/or tenancy) in the Magistrates’ Court, and can also try to recoup the costs of the High Court action.

Any such action, however, must be brought within six years of the alleged occurrence, or in the event of disability or injury due to the family violence, six years after the disability or injury ceases, or becomes an inhibiting factor.

If a victim of family violence did not make a criminal complaint about the family violence, they can still file an action for any of these reasons. Additionally, if a criminal complaint was filed, a conviction is not a prerequisite for proving any of the allegations to be true. This is an important section. An acquittal may occur for various reasons, including want of prosecution or insufficient evidence. This does not mean that proof of the actions complained of cannot be proven in a civil case.

Property rights

The FVA also makes it clear that protection, occupancy and tenancy orders do not affect rights to ownership of property (see section 54 [1] of the FVA). This means that if A and B live together in a house owned by A, and a court orders A to vacate the property for any period, A’s ownership of the property is not affected; only occupancy is temporarily affected.

Further, consider that A and B rent property owned by C, the landlord, but the only name on the lease is B’s name. The court grants an order removing B from the property and the lease and replacing A’s name with B’s name. B now has sole occupation, but C’s ownership of the property is not affected, and C can still exercise rights as the landlord.