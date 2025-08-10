Majek Fingers Drumming School to launch upgraded cultural space this November

The Majek Fingers Drumming School in Georgetown, which has been operating since 2010, is gearing up to launch an upgraded facility at its John and Norton streets location in November to provide for a larger recreational space for persons to enjoy the dancing and drumming culture.

The school, which also has a branch in New Orleans, USA, is a community-based institution dedicated to preserving and promoting traditional African drumming and cultural expressions. It is led by founder and master drummer Orlando Primo who has been drumming for 32 years and teaching for more than 17.

“My eldest brother Kurt taught me how to play. My dad had a church and my brothers started to play on tin cups and my dad bought two drums for them, so it was like a natural gift. And then they started to play for people. They were self-taught,” Primo told Stabroek Weekend in an interview recently.