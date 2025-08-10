Listless ‘Materialists’

“Materialists” opens with a scene featuring a prehistoric man and woman, a couple. We watch as the man comes courting. He arrives with a flower bouquet, and a basket of weapons. The two are oddly alone in an era that enough research has shown was much more community-based than the isolation that limns their romance here. The man deftly forms a ring from one of the flowers, putting it on the ring-finger of his beloved as an act of devotion. The moment is meant to depict one of the earlier marriages in history, even if we also know that this is not how unions emerged in that area. But the value of this first “wedding” is meant to be a metaphor. The simplicity is a far cry from the next wedding we see a few scenes later in the film – an expensive and classy event where our protagonist Lucy (Dakota Johnson), a professional matchmaker, must convince the bride (a former client) that her choice to marry makes sense.

Intellectually, one can recognise what director and writer Celine Song is going for in the framing device of that prehistoric couple. Its unfussy nature is meant to both set up the film’s future treatise on marriage as trade (the basket of weapons is a symbol for wealth) and to query whether things have grown too commodified, losing the presumed simplicity of this prehistoric couple. There might be something interesting here if we opted to ignore swathes of research on the way of life of prehistoric romances. We know, for example, that they were not monogamous in the way we imagine. We know that their families were larger and plentiful, unlike the notion of two humans that defines so much of contemporary affairs. But this is not history. Song means to structure this prehistoric fantasy as an important frame (we return to the prehistoric timeline later in the film) for the preoccupations she will reveal in the main plot of “Materialists”. But by the time those preoccupations are revealed in the story, centred on Lucy’s romantic triangle between the poor John (Chris Evans) and the rich Harry (Pedro Pascal), “Materialists” reveals itself as oddly stale in its consideration of love, marriage or modernity.

Lucy is a failed actress turned successful matchmaker at the matchmaking company Adore; it’s a job that gives the film much of its rhythm. When Lucy first meets Harry, it is at the wedding of the client who she must convince to go through with the marriage. Harry is the groom’s brother. He is a rich, tall, handsome, and elegant man; this is the kind of man that Lucy’s bevy of women clients would be happy to attract, and the kind of man Lucy’s coworkers (all women) call a unicorn.

“Are you hitting on me?” This is what Harry asks as Lucy surmises his good qualities in that first wedding encounter. She’s only here for business, though, considering how she might be able to procure him for her services at the agency. Harry is charmed by her, and although she insists, she is not the kind of girl that’s right for him (the math of their match does not add up) she begins dating him. When her ex-boyfriend John, a struggling actor moonlighting as a cater-waiter, re-enters the picture, Lucy begins to contemplate her own romantic anxieties. Does she want to achieve a match that offers comfort and luxuriousness without passion, or is she willing to succumb to the tornado of love without a safety net?

There’s something incredibly revealing in the way Song insists that these are the only two options for courting. The film’s ideological point of view contends that love is only love because it is arbitrary and unexplainable. It’s a trite observation made even more distancing for the way Song adheres too strongly to the unknowability of romantic inclinations. By the second half, when “Materialists” reveals itself as firmly steeped into a fantastical love-saves-all kind of dynamic, one realises that the film has no ability to articulate any kind of lasting or meaningful support for the declarations of love that will become part of its climactic moment. The characters move through moments depending on the exigencies of the plot, they talk a lot about the themes of love in a way that is almost academically inclined. But, much of the film feels like an exercise in concepts than a conjuring of people existing in a world, even a make-believe one.

In a climactic scene near the end, Song loads Johnson with a line of dialogue that feels unrhythmically clumsy rolling off her tongue: “I’m not a good person. I’m judgemental and materialistic and cold. You’re right to hate me because I’m awful.” The clumsiness is one thing, what’s more significant is the way it adheres to a revealing quality in the film. Song’s dialogue is hampered by these kinds of broad declarative sentences that work to sum up characterisation dynamics in information heavy bits of dialogue rather than allowing the complexity of the emotions the film ought to depend on being intuited from watching. “Materialists” never has a handle on allowing us to understand these moments of deep meaning from observing the characters actions and interactions. Instead, they seem to be speaking at us with dialogue that feels too protracted and calculated in its unnaturalness.

Later in the film, Lucy asks a potential beau how he could still love her. The question is meant to be an important shift in the uncertain romance so far. But, in the moment, we are as unknowledgeable as she is. And when he gives his reasons, I realised the film is. too. Song keeps on telling us what to feel, what the characters think, what decisions they might make but very little in “Materialists” emerges from a lived-in urgency that seems willing to actually let these people live out the emotions needed for the romantic complications to leap off the screen. There is no real sense of dramatic tension here, not enough willingness to commit to mise-en-scène and blocking that actually informs the anxieties of the characters and makes us invested in the dynamics of love.

Certainly, there’s a kind of airless adherence to architecture as a source of information. The frenetic shooting of the rundown apartment where John lives, and him recoiling as he steps on a semen-filled condom shot in tight-closeup are contrasted with the languorous wide shots of Harry’s expensive apartment designed with its classy and ornate decoupage. Little of that kind of visual language feels as devoted to showing us who these characters are. In the scenes with Harry and Lucy, and then John and Lucy, none of the performers are doing enough with their bodies or chemistry to emphasise these dynamics. Pascal, who is the best of the three, is merely fine rather than leaping off the screen. Evans’s poor but passionate John is nondescript. Johnson’s knowing matchmaker feels indecisive. We have no handle on these people as characters. And the romantic comedy, which “Materialists” feigns at being, is all about character. How they live, how they breathe, how they fight, how they make up and how they love. But these are figures for ideological statements, not living and breathing characters whose concerns feel burning and ready for our consideration.

A sexual assault subplot emerges more clearly as a plot point to achieve certain decisions in Lucy than as an organic part of contemporary gender politics that Song has any interest in exploring. The clumsiness of that plot feels bound to the superficial gender dynamics at play here. Why are all the employees at Adore women? When Lucy is shaken by the sexual assault of a client, what are we meant to intuit from the tidy way Song opts to wrap up that plot? Like that prehistoric opening scene one might think, well, how much does a film need to adhere to the fidelity of realism to work? This is fantasy after all. But what feels so askance for “Materialists” is just how so much of the filmmaking seems unable to meet the themes.

Early in the film, at that second wedding where Lucy must console her, the bride embarrassedly admits her real feelings on her wedding. They are not borne out of adoring love or spontaneous emotion but a strategic choice, part of the entire construction of her identity. As she expounds on her jarring reasons for marriage, you can recognise that Song knows this reality check is meant to be incongruous with that first wedding and yet I felt confused that the camera never lingered on Lucy. She, after all, is our entry point to this world. It is her point of view and subsequent dilemma in love on which the film hinges. Yet this key moment that might offer us a window into who this woman is, which might allow us to trace the trajectory of her changing thoughts on romance, however inane, feels squandered.

The moment was an early misstep, but one I found myself forgiving. For much of those early scenes, I found myself willing to suspend my disbelief at its fragmented dubiousness just because I think it’s important that in the year 2025 we are being treated to an adult focused romantic comedy that deigns to consider the complexities of life in our increasingly commodified present. Indeed, “Materialists” does little of this successfully and yet in (all too brief and few) stretches I found myself wanting to be more charmed and engaged with it. But the more it continued, with a rhythm that felt counterintuitive to the emotions it’s meant to precipitate, “Materialists” felt hollow in its ambivalence.

By its end, I returned to that prehistoric couple. Song’s fantasy image of prehistoric mating rituals reveals a kind of crude consideration of marriage and love that is shockingly unimaginative in its dynamic. The film ends up going exactly where you expect it to, and the journey to that expected conclusion is not a magical one. When the film ends with an image of its winning couple alone, I realised that what felt so persistently strange about “Materialists” is the way it imagines its characters living lives of friendless isolation. These people seem to have no lives beyond work and their commitment to finding someone to marry, no friends. One character even mentions the latter point explicitly. The observation might be intriguing if Song had a satirical viewpoint in mind, considering the emptiness of these characters with an élan that was part of some kind of needling interaction of their lives. But by the time I realised that Song intended for us to consider these isolated people with genuine sincerity and without a hint of irony, I found myself baffled at the empty way she seems to imagine life. Its march to finding love should feel enthusiastic, but “Materialists” feels listless.

