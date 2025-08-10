– performing arts group Ayong seeks to preserve indigenous heritage

Ayong, a recently formed group of young artists, is making waves on the national stage. A name derived from the Arawak language, which means “rising like the sun,” Ayong was formed to celebrate and preserve indigenous heritage.

Still to be formally launched, the group had an outstanding debut during Guyana’s 55th Republic anniversary celebrations on the lawns of Parliament Buildings and since then has grown into a collective dedicated to preserving and promoting indigenous culture through the performing arts.

Founded by Mikel Andrews, who is its artistic director, Ayong brings together a team of passionate performers. They include former Miss Amerindian Heritage Kristie Rambharat from Karrau Village, Region Seven; Novita Pawelae, Lilly Williams, and Crystal Williams of Batavia Village; Sueann Yipsam of Cornelia Ida, Region Three; Joshua Bascom from Region Four; and Calvin Roberts who is the public relations officer.