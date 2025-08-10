Toast, Roti & Rice

Listen to this article:

For the next three weeks, it’s going to be about nostalgia, experimenting and trying something a little different, so watch this space!

August offers me room to have some fun in the kitchen. Well at least for the first half anyway. I like the practicality we have of not calling this period summer (because we live in a year round summer environment), rather, we say, August holidays. This month, which starts the latter half of the year, with its long sun-drenched days of early sunrises and late sunsets, begs for exploration and relaxation. It is a welcome breath from the sprint of the first half of the year, hustling to settle in and reach goals.

While August is full of fun, it marks the transition to the routines of getting back to school and back to work for some. By the time September rolls around, you have to start thinking of Christmas. Have you noticed how quickly time is going by? I have.