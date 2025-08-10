Timothy Roberts balances life as pastor and policeman

From a small community church in Charlestown, Georgetown, Timothy Roberts, also a serving member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), picked up all of the skills he needed to succeed as a musician, even winning international awards. He recently won two Caribbean Gospel Music Awards at the Marlin Awards 2025 in Nassau, Bahamas.

Growing up in the Albouystown/Charlestown area, Roberts couldn’t escape the influence his mom, Jean Roberts, and other family members had on him as they were all into music. In fact, he recalled that from as young as five years old his mom trusted him with drumming for her as she sang in church and other places where she was hired to perform.

“I grew up in music. I came up in church. Several of my family members were in music when I was growing up. I used to play the drums for my mom who used to sing as a pastor back then,” Roberts shared with Stabroek Weekend in an interview recently.