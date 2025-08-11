Bartica Stelling extension commissioned for $553m

Bartica is now better positioned to service the growing demands of the transport sector following the commissioning yesterday of the extended stelling facility.

A release from the Ministry of Public Works said that the $553 million, 23,000 square feet reinforced concrete Stelling was commissioned by President Irfaan Ali.

It will now provide additional space for vehicular and pedestrian ingress, egress and parking. The release said that it also features a new floating speedboat dock on the northern section to facilitate water taxi operations. The works completed also include the installation of a new floating link span bridge and the rehabilitation of the existing fixed mooring ramp. The standard and quality of work was lauded by Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill, who highlighted that the retendered project was executed and completed within the contract sum by K&K Construction and Hardware Supplies, out of Bartica.