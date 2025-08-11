Batavia welcomes first nursery school

The riverain community of Batavia, Region Seven, marked a milestone on Thursday with the commissioning of its first-ever nursery school by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand.

For years, nursery-aged children in Batavia shared space within the community’s primary school, a release from the Ministry of Education said. When the Batavia Primary School opened in 1998, it hosted a nursery class to provide early childhood education. While this arrangement served the community for many years, it often meant limited space for both age groups.

The newly constructed nursery school now gives Batavia’s youngest learners a dedicated space designed specifically for their needs, while also freeing up classrooms and resources for the primary-level students.

The project is valued at $38m.