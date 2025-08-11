GDF Lieutenant creates history at RSS Command and Staff Course

Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) Lieutenant Randy Wade made history as Guyana’s first-ever participant in the Regional Security System (RSS) Command and Staff Course 1/2025 and distinguished himself by emerging as its Best Graduating Student.

The course, according to the GDF, was conducted from April to July 2025, and brought together junior officers from all eight RSS member states. It was specifically designed to prepare the officers for staff appointments within their national defence forces and across the broader RSS structure. Delivered in two phases—an online component followed by an in-person segment in Grenada—the programme featured a rigorous curriculum that included leadership, project management, operational planning, service writing, organisational behaviour, and the Caribbean security architecture.

Lieutenant Wade, the GDF release said, completed all course requirements, including an International Humanitarian Law module facilitated through the United Nations platform. In addition, he earned a Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) Level IV certificate in Strategic Management, Human Resources, and Health and Safety. His outstanding academic performance and leadership skills earned him the distinguished title of Best Graduating Student.