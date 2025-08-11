Method4 Engineering says accepts gov’t decision to engage new firm for GPL consultancy

-concerned at doubt cast on its capacity

Breaking its silence on an expanding controversy, Method4 Engineering Inc. (M4) yesterday said that it accepted the government’s decision to select a new firm for a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) consultancy but it expressed concern that doubt has been “inadvertently” cast on its capacity.

The government has come under increasing pressure to explain why GPL decided to discard M4’s winning bid in an open tender and opt instead for a Dominican Republic company, InterEnergy Systems.

Minister in the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar had told Stabroek News two Sundays ago that “At the time of receiving the tenders, Method4 that you are enquiring about was the one that came in at that time with the lowest bid.

So when we were discussing it at the time and when Prime Minister (Mark Phillips) mentioned it in Parliament and was asked… we didn’t award it to Method4. They were the ones that brought in the cheapest bid and we started to engage them”. He added: “But upon engaging Method4, what we found out was that they didn’t have the technical capacity to deal with this level of project so we did not continue with Method4.”