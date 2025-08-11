Norton tells Wismar rally PPP/C will remove electricity subsidy

-wants sustainable agriculture for region

In an emphatic plea to the Region 10 electorate, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Presidential Candidate Aubrey Norton last evening warned that another term of the PPP/C government would see the taking away of the town’s electricity subsidy compared to his government’s continued support and string of measures to develop industries to offset the costs while simultaneously lifting the region out of poverty.

“We must remember our own (Prime Minister) Mark Phillips who came here saying they will put this on the national grid. It is a nice way of saying to you, ‘we are removing the electricity subsidy in Linden. That must not happen. It must not!” Norton told a large crowd which braved the rains to attend a rally in Wismar.

‘We are saying to you that wouldn’t happen under us. We want to see Linden progress. Linden has scope to develop other industries outside of bauxite, but it is heavily dependent on cheap electricity. And we will work assiduously to ensure that there is always cheap electricity in Linden. That is a promise to you,” he added.