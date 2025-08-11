Patterson raps gov’t over police promotions

David Patterson, Chairman of the Alliance For Change (AFC), has accused Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo of political interference in the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Patterson’s comments came during the AFC’s weekly press conference on Friday where he criticized what he described as “unwholesome” actions by the Vice President regarding police promotions.

According to Patterson, Jagdeo has asserted that approximately 800 police officers who were previously overlooked for promotion will now be promoted, with a promise of similar promotions for others who feel aggrieved. Patterson contends this move represents a significant setback for the GPF, pushing it toward political partisanship and away from professionalism. He stated, “The police are the most prone to executive control, and the PPP’s method, through the instrumentality of the Vice President, is now to acquire complete control over the police.”

Patterson highlighted that the promotion of senior officers is the constitutional responsibility of the Police Service Commission, while the promotion of ranks below that is handled by the Commissioner of Police, not the Vice President. He argued that the Vice President’s actions are a direct violation of these established protocols. Patterson further asserted that the government, which he described as being in a “caretaker status” with Parliament dissolved, has no authority to make such decisions. He also linked the timing of the promotions to the recent documentary on corruption in Guyana by journalist Isobel Yeung, suggesting the Vice President’s actions are a political response.

Patterson believes the mass promotions are a blatant attempt by the government to “buy the 3,000 or so police votes.” He warned that this administrative arrangement would cause “massive harm to the meritocracy in the force” by undermining the established system of promotions based on merit. The AFC, he said, is committed to substantial increases in the base salaries for police officers and to ensuring that promotions are based on a meritocratic system, as outlined in the Russell Combe report on improving the GPF’s human resources. He concluded by reiterating the AFC’s stance that promotions should be earned, not politically granted.

President Irfaan Ali at the end of July announced sweeping promotions for 2,000 police ranks and unveiled a set of measures aimed at enhancing professionalism within the GPF. The announcement was made during a special engagement with officers at the Police Training Centre, where the President confirmed that all constables with five to seven years of service and no disciplinary record will be elevated to the rank of corporal.

Those with eight to ten years of service will now be eligible for sergeant, while officers with over 20 years of service and a clean record will be automatically moved up to the rank of inspector.