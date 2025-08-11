PPP competing against racism, criminality – Jagdeo tells Bath Settlement rally

People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday declared that the party is not fighting against political opponents with solid plans, but rather against the dual threats of racism and criminality.

Jagdeo characterized the PPP’s political opponents as lacking a “track record of achievements or plans for the future.” He pointed to the six political parties on the ballot, noting that four of them, APNU, AFC, Forward Guyana, and another party led by Simona Broomes, were all part of the last coalition government. Jagdeo accused these parties of attempting to “fool the people of Guyana by splitting into four,” while continuing to “preach the same thing: racism and division.”

According to Jagdeo, these parties’ campaigns focus solely on racial division, particularly in Afro-Guyanese communities. He claimed that they tell Afro-Guyanese citizens that the PPP is racist and that they will suffer if they support the party. He shared an anecdote from a past outreach, where he encountered Afro-Guyanese residents who were skeptical that the PPP government would offer them part-time jobs, a belief he attributed to years of being told the PPP “hates Afro-Guyanese.” He asserted that the PPP serves all Guyanese regardless of race, religion, or gender and that people are now “rejecting the racism.”