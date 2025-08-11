UG says `glitch’ made it appear that students were being billed for tuition

The University of Guyana (UG) on Saturday said that a “glitch’ in its system made it seem that students were being billed for tuition.

Tuition for all Guyanese students at the University of Guyana (UG) has been free since January 2025 and will be free for the academic year beginning September 2025 in keeping with the Government of Guyana directive, a UG release stated on Saturday.

It informed also that in compliance with the directive, the university has been working to adjust its invoicing modules in the Students Records Management System (SRMS) in time for the new academic year beginning September 2025.

The release explained that since it would be the State and not the students that would be paying the cost of tuition, the university will still be generating invoices in the SRMS but emphasised these will not be payable by the students. This means that Guyanese students should not see this invoice.