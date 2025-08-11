We are tired of the same old promises

Dear Editor

Elections are in the air and the people of Guyana have roughly twenty-one (21) more days to decide who they are going to choose to lead them into the next five years. Editor, like many Guyanese, both home and overseas, I am paying keen attention to the much anticipated elections and is having opinionated conversations about who is going to emerge as the next winner.

Looking in from the outside, I have been listening and from what some of our politicians are touting, some are singing the same old melodies that I have been hearing for years while others who want to sound different are actually willing to sell what they cannot offer. We all grew up hearing the adage “politics is a dirty game”. But only the people who are going to elect the next government would tell for sure. While anticipation is brewing, and while some are panicking, I have not heard in detail and clarity how any of those same politicians who are leveling promises of all sorts are considering to create skilled jobs for our young generation.

Our politicians need to start orchestrating real plans to create more skilled jobs. Guyana needs to own her own brand. We have too many natural resources and yet we are not selling anything real. Yes, we have gold. Yes, we have rice, minerals, bauxite and the list goes on, but do we have a single product which is branded as a viable Guyanese product that we sell regionally? And is thinking to expand internationally?

Editor, those who are calling themselves politicians and leaders need to focus on creating viable jobs for our people because if this initiative is seriously considered, we as a people, would be creating jobs which would lend to our people not having to flee to what is perceived as greener pastures.

Sugar is dying slowly. We need to be producing molasses and other by-products. As for rice, the farmers continue to suffer because that industry is heavily privatized while other prospective countries and markets are producing their own rice. Again, Editor, our so-call politicians need to go back to the drawing board because people are fed up with the same old system and a lot are crying out for a change. Guyana need decent people to run her affairs. She is tired of wearing that same old dress. May God bless Guyana.

Sincerely,

Yannason Duncan