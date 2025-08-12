112 enroll in third batch of Labour Ministry’s heavy-duty equipment training

One hundred and twelve persons have enrolled in the Ministry of Labour’s latest Heavy-Duty Equipment Operator (HDEO) training programme, comprising 92 males and 20 females, which will see participants being taught to operate machinery such as skid steers, forklifts and excavators.

The training for the third batch of operators, led by trainer Alvin Jack under the Board of Indus-trial Training (BIT), and which will run for four months, was launched yesterday at the Theatre Guild in Kingston, Georgetown. Participants are usually exposed to four pieces of equipment, and five in some agricultural communities where the use of the tractor is required.

The forklift was added, Labour Minister Joseph Hamil-ton shared, as he noted how important this particular skill is in the oil and gas sector, among others. He explained that the programme was designed with flexibility so that individuals who are employed can attend training sessions in the afternoons after work.