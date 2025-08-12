Anns Grove man gets two years over cannabis

Shemroy Robertson, known as ‘Minutes’ of Anns Grove, East Coast Demerara was found guilty on Friday of aiding the trafficking of 1.174 kilogrammes of cannabis and jailed for two years.

Robertson appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court. He was sentenced to two years imprisonment and fined $30,000.

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) stated in a press release that the conviction stemmed from a CANU operation conducted on June 17th, 2021, during which officers intercepted a minibus on the Anns Grove Public Road, E.C.D., and arrested a suspect with the quantity of cannabis.