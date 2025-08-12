APNU gov’t would restore dignity – Copeland

Dozens last evening gathered at Sweet Point in Orange Walk for a public meeting hosted by A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

The event focused on a new generation of political voices, with speeches delivered by Saiku Andrews, Eden Corbin, Kibwe Copeland, Rovaldo Birbal, and Ronald Daniels, each addressing key issues and outlining the party’s vision for a “people-centred government.” Leader of APNU and Presidential Candidate Aubrey Norton was present at the proceedings.

Youth leader Copeland opened his remarks by expressing heartbreak over what he claimed was the People’s Progressive Party’s (PPP) treatment of the nation’s 83,000 square miles and its citizens. He lauded the APNU as the only party with a “genuine crowd” that doesn’t require payment to attend rallies. He claimed that many public servants, police officers, doctors, and nurses couldn’t openly show support for the APNU for fear of “victimization.” Copeland promised that an APNU government would restore their dignity, promote based on merit, and provide housing solutions, including turnkey and rent-to-own options. He also focused on the neglect of Georgetown under the current administration, arguing that local democracy had been eroded and that resources were being selectively distributed. He promised that an APNU government would revive local democracy and distribute funds and resources “equitably to every part of this country.”