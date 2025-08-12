Crabwood Creek man remanded over hit-and-run death of boy

-court hears accused’s family has offered to buy land, build house for deceased’s siblings

Twenty-two-year-old Ramsarran Samaroo, of Lot 13, Grant 1805, Crab-wood Creek, Corentyne was yesterday remanded to prison over the death of a boy in a hit-and-run accident.

He appeared before Magistrate Michelle Matthias, at the Whim Magistrate’s Court on a charge of causing the death of Sahil Naipaul, 8, by dangerous driving.

Police Sergeant Collin Clarke objected to bail, citing the seriousness and prevalence of the charges. He told the Court that Samaroo fled the scene of the accident and was arrested two hours later in Crabwood Creek. Clarke reminded the Court of the age of the child and the defendant’s failure to render assistance, and as such, bail should be refused.