De Kinderen gets modern hospital

Residents of Region Three now have access to a new state-of-the-art medical facility following the official opening of the De Kinderen Regional Hospi-tal yesterday. The commissioning ceremony was attended by President Irfaan Ali, government ministers, senior health officials, and community leaders.

Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony described the event as “a proud and historic day, not only for the people of De Kinderen and Region Three, but also for all of Guyana,” noting that the project fulfills a promise to improve healthcare access.

Constructed by China National Machinery Import and Export Corpo-ration (CAMC), the $6.6b hospital is part of the government’s wider programme to modernise the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

“This is one of six new hospitals the government has built during this term,” Anthony said, contrasting it with the 2015–2020 period when “the previous government attempted to build one hospital … a mere shell, with no water connections, no electricity, no sewage, no beds, not even a Panadol tablet.”