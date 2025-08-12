Dhurjon has left enduring legacy – Bar Council

The Bar Council says that the late Cecil Dhurjon, SC, was a towering figure whose contributions to the legal framework of Guyana have left an enduring legacy.

Dhurjon passed away on Tuesday, 5th August 2025 at the age of 96.

“His unwavering dedication to public service was perhaps most clearly reflected in his stewardship of numerous pieces of legislation during his distinguished tenure as Guyana’s Chief Parliamentary Counsel. Serving in the Drafting Department of the Attorney General’s Chambers for many decades, Mr. Dhurjon holds the distinction of being the nation’s longest-serving Chief Parliamentary Counsel”, the Bar Council said.

The Bar Council expressed condolences to his family and friends.