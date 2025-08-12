Disciplined Services balloting set for August 22nd

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) yesterday announced that members of the disciplined forces will cast their ballots on Friday, August 22, 2025, ahead of the general public. The notice, published by the Chief Election Officer, Vishnu Persaud, specifies the locations, hours of balloting, and the individuals appointed to oversee the process.

According to the official notice, a total of 60 polling places have been designated across the country for the early voting exercise. The list includes police stations, military bases, and other secure locations, ensuring accessibility for all eligible members of the disciplined forces.

The notice also lists the names of the ballot attendants appointed for each station. These individuals, selected by the Chief Election Officer as required by the Representation of the People Act, will be responsible for overseeing the balloting process to ensure its integrity and fairness.