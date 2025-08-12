Edghill again declines comment on release of helicopter crash report

More than 150 days have passed since Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill’s last deadline for the release of the official report on the 2023 helicopter crash, which claimed five lives.

When asked by Stabroek News on Friday on the sidelines of the launch of two TECNAM P2012 Tra-veler Aircrafts at the Bradley Hangar, Eugene F Correia International Airport, Edghill responded, “It’s a good day for aviation, no comment.” This response came nearly 20 months after the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) helicopter crash, despite the investigation being complete and the final report already formulated. Pre-viously, on February 4th this year, Edghill had stated that the report would be released within 30 days. This followed a January deadline for stakeholders to submit comments on the crash to Airworthiness Inspector Krishnanand Ramlachana, which were to be incorporated into the final document.

The non-release of the report violates the Civil Aviation Act of 2018, specifically the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation Regulations 2024. These regulations outline the duties of the Investigator-in-charge, when a final report cannot be made public within 12 months.