Excavator causes shutdown of Demerara-Berbice power system

The excavator that came into contact with the L5 Transmission Line  (GPL photo)
The Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System suffered a complete shutdown yesterday after an excavator came into contact with a transmission line.

The Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) in a statement said that at approximately 11:24 am the system experienced a trip of the L5 transmission line which links the Sophia and Kingston substations, additionally the L17 transmission line which connects the Good Hope and Columbia substations suffered a similar trip which resulted in several power stations facing a complete shutdown.

