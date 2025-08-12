Guyana welcomes Venezuela’s filing of Rejoinder in ICJ case

-court to now schedule oral hearings

Guyana yesterday welcomed Venezuela’s filing of a Rejoinder in the case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the juridical validation of the 1899 arbitral award settling boundaries between the two countries.

A statement from Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the ICJ will now schedule oral hearings on the merits of the case to be followed by deliberations and the issuance of the final judgment.

The Rejoinder is in response to Guyana’s Reply, filed in December 2024, and constitutes the final written pleading in the case, the statement said.

In accordance with its standard procedures, the Court, upon returning from its summer recess, will schedule oral hearings on the merits of the case, to be followed by its deliberations and the issuance of its final Judgment, which will be binding on the parties under international law, the statement said.