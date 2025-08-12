No. 43 man to serve 11 years for killing two men

Justice Peter Hugh yesterday sentenced Vernon Ravi Ramgadoo to eleven years each on two counts of manslaughter and nine years for the charge of attempted murder at the Berbice Assizes, in New Amsterdam. Justice Hugh ruled that the sentences will run concurrently.

Ramgadoo was originally charged with two counts of murder but confessed to the lesser count of manslaughter committed on siblings Mahendra Ramotar and Surendra Raghunandan, on January 31, 2021, at Number 43 Village, Corentyne. Additionally, Ramgadoo pleaded guilty to an additional charge of attempted murder, committed on Sookmattie Richmond, the mother of the deceased men.

Justice Hugh commenced the double manslaughter sentence at twenty-four years. A third was deducted for the early plea, and a further deduction was made for time spent on remand resulting in eleven years. A similar calculation was done with respect to the attempted murder charge which the Judge commenced at 21 years. A third was deducted, and the time served took the prisoner to nine years two months.