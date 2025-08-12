PM denies Norton’s claim on Linden electricity subsidies

The Office of the Prime Minister last night rejected and condemned what it said was the “false and irresponsible statements” made by Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton, who it said has sought to mislead the people of Linden into believing that a re-elected People’s Pro-gressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government would remove the electricity subsidies currently enjoyed by the community.

Norton made the claim at a rally in Linden on Sunday.

In a statement last night, Prime Minister Mark Phillips said that the facts are clear and indisputable. He said that since August 2020, the Irfaan Ali administration has provided over $13.8 billion in electricity subsidies to Linden, Ituni and Kwakwani.

“This unprecedented investment has shielded residents from the full impact of rising global fuel prices and ensured the continued delivery of affordable power”, he said.