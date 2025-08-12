Tamesh Jagmohan rejects statements by former gold buying agent

Essequibo gold trader Tamesh Jagmohan last night rejected claims by a former gold buying agent.

In a brief statement, Jagmohan said: “I am aware of a recent interview in which Mr. Junior Baksh has made false and damaging allegations about my past business dealings. Mr. Baksh worked as my gold buying agent several years ago, but our association ended over concerns about his… business practices.

“I categorically deny all of the allegations made in the interview. I have always conducted my business in strict compliance with the laws of Guyana. The timing of these unfounded claims is suspicious and raises serious questions about the motives behind their release.