UK adds Guyana to `deport now, appeal later’ list

In a move that will directly impact Guyanese nationals in the UK, the Home Office has added Guyana to its “deport now, appeal later” scheme.

The policy, according to a BBC report, which has been expanded to a total of 23 countries, allows the UK government to swiftly deport foreign nationals who have committed crimes before their appeals against removal can be heard.

The inclusion of Guyana is part of a major expansion of the programme, which also adds other nations such as Canada, India, and Australia. This brings the total number of countries in the scheme to nearly three times the original eight. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper stated that the expansion is intended to prevent foreign criminals from “exploiting our immigration system” and to “fast-track” their removal.

Under the policy, Guya-nese nationals convicted of crimes in the UK will be expelled and will be required to participate in their appeal hearings from Guyana via video link.